From The World of John Wick: Ballerina – New Poster And Image Released

From The World of John Wick: Ballerina will be making an appearance at CCXP this weekend, and Lionsgate has released a new poster and image.

Ballerina is the first spin-off in the John Wick universe, delayed for additional reshoots.

Directed by Len Wiseman, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves.

Set during John Wick 3 events, Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025.

CCXP is right around the corner, and Lionsgate is bringing Ballerina to Brazil. The first big screen spin-off film of the John Wick franchise was delayed a full year last year for more reshoots done under the watchful eye of Chad Stahelski, who has essentially come onto the franchise as the Kevin Feige of the John Wick universe. We saw some footage at CinemaCon last year, and they finally released the trailer in September. There was also an extended behind-the-scenes sneak peek during the 10th-anniversary screenings of John Wick last month. Now we have a new poster and image, and we'll likely see something new from the film this weekend.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014 where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

