Michael Douglas Reveals His Stance on Another Ant-Man Movie

Ant-Man star Michael Douglas reveals that he's potentially ready to put Hank Pym behind him and step away from the MCU.

Article Summary Michael Douglas confirms he's unlikely to return as Hank Pym in future Ant-Man or Marvel movies.

The Ant-Man star reflects on moving on from the MCU, citing personal and professional reasons.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania underperformed at the box office and divided critics and fans.

Douglas's departure leaves questions about Hank Pym's future role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Michael Douglas, one of the veteran stars of Marvel's Ant-Man franchise, has confirmed that he is unlikely to return for another installment of the superhero series. Douglas, who portrayed the brilliant scientist Hank Pym across three Ant-Man films and several appearances in the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was a key figure in the franchise—and his character, the original Ant-Man and creator of the Pym Particle, served as both a mentor to Paul Rudd's Scott Lang and a foundational figure in Marvel's science-fiction lore. So why does he plan to step away from his Marvel role?

Why Michael Douglas is Ready to Step Away from Playing Hank Pym in the MCU

Speaking to Deadline, Douglas reflected candidly on his experience with the Marvel films and indicated he is content to move on. "I don't think so," he said when asked about the possibility of returning for another Marvel film. "I had the experience, and I was excited to do it. I'd never done a green screen picture before. I did the The Kominsky Method because I wanted to work with Chuck Lorre and try some comedy. But I'm enjoying my hiatus and enjoying my life. It was overwhelming running the production company and acting at the same time."

The most recent entry, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), was intended to launch the MCU's Phase 5 with high stakes and an introduction to the multiverse villain Kang. Despite high expectations, the film was met with mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office compared to previous Marvel outings (earning over $476 million on a budget of $388 million). In fact, the film began a string of divisive MCU projects, with Phase 5 arguably becoming the least popular era so far. While fans may miss Hank Pym's presence, Douglas's choice is also a deserved one—and we're just lucky that we had such a charismatic Hank Pym to enjoy for a few entries. Still, we've seen this a few times, and people can always change their minds.

If this is the end for Hank Pym, how do you think they'll address his departure in the MCU?

