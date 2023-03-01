Ant-Man 3 Producer Discusses Ties to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty The producer of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is sharing a little more about what's to come.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is currently showing significant signs of box-office dropoff, becoming a critically and financially disappointing project amongst MCU's massive roster – but make no mistake, that doesn't exactly imply that the events of this project aren't going to be revisited in future Marvel titles. Especially given the introduction of their feared villain Kang, who's prepping to take over as MCU's new menacing force.

Now, just weeks after meeting Kang and establishing his place in the Marvel Multiverse, we're getting a hint at how several Kang personas will impact the future of the MCU.

Kang is the MCU's Most Unpredictable Villain

When talking to Screen Rant about the film's inevitable crossover material in future MCU chapters, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard explains, "I think the biggest is spoilery territory. It's that mid-credits tag. You've met versions of this character that Jonathan plays in Loki, you've seen him in the body [of] this film, and you see a little bit of tag at the end of where it's going."

Elaborating on the hefty set-up for the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty story to come, Broussard then adds, "What that tag says to me, as far as the larger implications, is a possibility. This character, who can be anything and is formidable and dangerous in any guise you've seen him [in] so far, there is an infinitude of them out there. It's really interesting where it can all go. The torch has been passed. I would not presume to tell the movie that Destin should be making, but I know they're hard at work on that. And clearly, Kang is in the title of that. Expect the unexpected with Kang, which is what's exciting to me because of how varied each version has been."

Despite the lukewarm reception for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Kang's introduction has been universally praised as a major highlight of the film – perfectly setting the stage for additional Kang variants and action-heavy stories to come.

For those of you who are fully aware of Kang's game-changing potential, who do you expect to see the MCU villain battle next?