Mickey 17 Director Explains Why You Need To See It In IMAX

Director Bong Joon Ho creates films that are masterpieces in any format, but he thinks IMAX is the format you should seek out when you see Mickey 17 this weekend.

Article Summary Bong Joon Ho recommends watching Mickey 17 in IMAX for its epic space visuals and intense sound experience.

The film promises breathtaking scenes, including an otherworldly monster battle and numerous Pattinson deaths.

Mickey 17, a sci-fi thriller, marks Bong's innovation on Edward Ashton's novel, showcasing Pattinson's acting range.

Don't miss the IMAX viewing of Mickey 17 to fully appreciate its cinematic artistry and director's vision.

There are many reasons to go see Mickey 17 this weekend; you should go see it in whatever format you can, but if you can see it in IMAX, director Bong Joo Ho believes that is the best format to see it in. This is a film where we get to see the vastness of space and a massive battle involving weird-looking monsters. It's the kind of thing that's meant for the big screen and big sound. Not to mention, we want to see up close and personal all of the ways Mickey dies in this film. This is your reminder that the book is called Mickey7, but Director Bong changed it to Mickey 17 because he wanted to kill star Robert Pattinson's character ten additional times. We love to see it. Director Bong is one of the best out there, and we need to give this movie a ton of support. Between Director Bong and getting to see multiple buckwild Pattinson performances, IMAX sounds like a plan, indeed. The rest of the interview with Director Bong explains why IMAX is the format to see Mickey 17 above.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025.

