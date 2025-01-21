Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mickey 17

Mickey 17: New Trailer Is Set To Debut Tomorrow, 2 New TV Spots

A new trailer for Mickey 17 will be released tomorrow, and a TV spot teases that "every time he dies, they learn something new."

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils new trailer for Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, debuting tomorrow.

TV spots tease the unique concept: each of Mickey's deaths teaches valuable lessons.

The film marks Bong Joon Ho's next big project, following his Oscar-winning success with Parasite.

Mickey 17 hits theaters on March 7, 2025, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Warner Bros. seems to be gearing up the marketing campaign for Mickey 17 after, it looks like, ruining everything for Companion, so we can hope they brought some brain cells to the table for this one and don't spoil the entire movie for people who haven't read the book. This movie feels like one that the studio had no faith in, releasing it in late January, giving it a better April release, shifting it yet again to March, and letting it premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Warner Bros. specifically had been doing pretty well in March/April in the last couple of years, so the one-two punch of awesomeness that will be Mickey 17 and Sinners is something to look forward to. We got a new TV spot today teasing the new trailer, which will be released tomorrow, and another TV spot was released a few days ago, teasing how every time a print of Mickey dies, they learn something new. The ability to learn hard lessons without worrying about the mortal consequences? Sounds fun to me.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025.

