Mickey 17 Official Trailer Asks: What's It Like To Die?

Warner Bros. has finally released the trailer for Bong Joo Ho's Mickey 17. The film is an adaptation of the novel Mickey7 and will be released on January 31, 2025.

Article Summary The official trailer for Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, has finally been released by Warner Bros.

Set for release on January 31, 2025, Mickey 17 is an adaptation of Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7.

The trailer offers a surprising tone and showcases the film's captivating and unique concept of dying for a living.

With an impressive cast and Bong Joon Ho at the helm, Mickey 17 promises to be a standout cinematic experience.

Yes, and please, this trailer is here for all of you to see. If memory serves, this is the trailer we saw back in April during the CinemaCon presentation. We loved it then, and we love it now. Whatever tone you thought this movie would be, it probably isn't the tone you got when you watched this first trailer. The concept of Mickey 17 already sounds so interesting, and apparently, the book is similar in tone to the film, so that's good. Director and writer Bong Joo Ho is legitimately a genius and one of the best directors out there right now, so that's already one reason to have faith that this movie will be good. If you need other reasons, the rest of the cast is also fantastic, and we're getting a buckwild Robert Pattinson performance. It is criminal that Warner Bros. has kicked this movie to late January, and it will be such a shame if the film is as good as it looks because no one will remember it by the time awards season rolls around next year.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on January 31, 2025, and internationally beginning on 28 January 2025.

