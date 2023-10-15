Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: illumination, Migration, poster, trailer, Universal Pictures

Migration: New Trailer Features "Out of the Woods (Taylor's Version)"

The new trailer for Illumination's Migration will make Taylor Swift fans happy because it features snippets of "Out of the Woods (Taylor's Version)."

It was a good weekend if your name began with "Taylor" and ended with "Swift" as the Eras Tour Film went on to do gangbusters at the box office and will likely be hanging out at the top for a while now because if there is one thing you can depend on, it is stans going to see something more than once. We love that for them. We also get a little more Taylor Swift from an unlikely source as Universal Pictures and Illumination have released the second trailer for the upcoming family road trip animated film Migration. The trailer features parts of "Out of the Woods (Taylor's Version)." It's a recording of Swift's song "Out of the Woods" from 1989, released in 2016. Swift has a new version of the album called 1989 (Taylor's Version), featuring a re-recording of the song. The album is set to come out on October 27th and is part of her counteraction to her 2019 masters dispute. So fans will be excited to hear more of the song, and Illumination hopes to be the big family movie at the box office this Christmas. One of those two things is a sure thing; it isn't the box office part.

Migration: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids—teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen—the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip via New York City to tropical Jamaica. As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends, and accomplish more than they ever thought possible while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined.

From a screenplay by Mike White, the Emmy-winning creator of The White Lotus and the screenwriter of School of Rock, the film stars a top-flight comedic cast led by Oscar® and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Eternals) as anxious Mallard dad Mack and Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks (Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect franchises) as Pam, the Mallards' daring, quick-witted matriarch. Caspar Jennings plays Dax, the Mallards' confident and restless son, and, in her feature film debut, Tresi Gazal plays Gwen, the family's innocent and lovable daughter.

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) voices the scrappy leader of a New York City pigeon gang; Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Carol Kane (The Princess Bride) plays Erin the heron, the first friend that the Mallards make on their journey; Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Lion King) voices a homesick Jamaican parrot locked away in a Manhattan restaurant, and BAFTA winner David Mitchell (Peep Show) plays the yogic leader of a mysterious duck farm. Legendary Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) co-stars as Mack's curmudgeonly, adventure-averse Uncle Dan.

Directed by Benjamin Renner, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker of Ernest & Celestine and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, Migration is a visual spectacle unlike any in Illumination's acclaimed history, featuring elevated, expressionist artistry and Illumination's signature subversive humor and authentic heart, unforgettable characters and joyful soundtrack. Migration will be released in theaters on December 23rd.

