Emerald Fennell: Saltburn Has Similarities With Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell says that she believes Saltburn and her previous film Promising Young Woman are similar and make "quite good bedfellows."

We have a new Emerald Fennell movie coming out this year, and we are excited. Her last film, Promising Young Woman, had the unfortunate timing to premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and then get caught up in the mess that was COVID-19 and theatrical releases. As such, the film never really had the chance to make the impact it deserved, whether you liked the movie or not. It was a conversation starter, and even more so regarding that ending. Fennell's new film, Saltburn, is making the film festival rounds before being released next month. While speaking to GamesRadar+ on the BFI London Film Festival red carpet, Fennell explained that she believes there are a lot of similarities between the two films, referring to them as "quite good bedfellows."

"Gosh, it's so interesting," Fennell explains. "I think actually they're in many ways quite good bedfellows in the sense that they're both taking a sub-genre – Promising Young Woman, it was the female revenge thriller, and with this, it's the British gothic country house movie – and they're squeezing really hard. So it feels like, in many ways, they are similar. To me, at least, they feel personal in different ways."

All of the stuff we have heard about Saltburn has been pretty promising, but so far, it is all festival reactions, and we all know how those can go. Fennell tends to make films that you need time to think about, and there isn't a lot of time to do that during film festivals with their fast turnaround time, so we'll have to see how the critical community as a whole reacts to the film when it comes out next month. Then, it has the very hard task of competing against films like The Marvels, Wish, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Thanksgiving, Trolls Band Together, and more. November is a VERY busy time of the month, and this November is brutal; there will be casualties, and films like Saltburn tend to be the first to fall to massive family-friendly blockbusters.

Saltburn: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family's sprawling estate for a summer never to be forgotten.

Saltburn is written and directed by Emerald Fennell and stars Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan. It will be produced by Emerald Fennell, p.g.a; Margot Robbie, p.g.a; Josey McNamara, p.g.a, and will be released limited on November 17th, and on November 22nd, it will released wide.

