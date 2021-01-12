Mindy Kaling Excited to Write Elle Woods at 40 in Legally Blonde 3

It's pretty difficult to avoid the wave of nostalgia continuations, with one of the next franchise favorites being the comedic cult classic Legally Blonde.



What began as a film about a young woman perceived as a ditzy blonde turned into a two (with a third in the works) film franchise about pursuing your dreams and surpassing expectations. The film became a quotable treasure trove for film lovers, with quips and fashion choices that have proven to be timeless.

After earning $266 million in total, the films went on a lengthy hiatus, with an upcoming film bringing back Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon) to cover a new chapter in life. The upcoming installment has already received a script from comedic mastermind Mindy Kaling who recently talked about the film, stating, "I can't wait to see what people think. How Elle Woods is at 40 versus when she was 21 has been really fun to imagine." In regards to filming, it's pretty evident that productions are going to show drastic changes as well as box office releases for the time being, but Kaling remained a little hopeful, adding, "I don't know when we'll be able to shoot movies again, but, if Reese likes the script, shooting it this year would be awesome."



The article also suggests Kaling assured fans there would be plenty of callbacks to the films, such as the "bend and snap" that have proven to withstand the test of time. When we last saw Witherspoon's character, Elle, she was newly married with a subtle wink to having her sights set on the White House — which would have been a much happier solution to some of our problems. At this point, it'll be interesting to see what Kailing has concocted for the brilliant law school graduate with a love for all things pink.



Are you excited for a Witherspoon and Kaling partnership for the next Legally Blonde?