Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Plane Jump Prep Feautettes

Tom Cruise loves jumping out of planes, and Paramount has released two BTS featurettes detailing the jump in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

We all knew there would be a bunch of big stunts for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and if there is one thing star Tom Cruise has proven, it is that he loves jumping out of planes. Or hanging off of them as they are taking off. Or hanging off of them while they are in flight. Cruise loves to do stunts that involve planes, and it appears we're getting another big jump scene in this film.

One of the coolest moments of CinemaCon was in 2018 when Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie essentially took over the Paramount presentation to explain how they did that jump in extreme detail. We aren't quite getting that level of detail yet, but Paramount did release two behind-the-scenes featurettes that get into the weeds of how the jump in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was shot.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman and Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, with Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk. It will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

