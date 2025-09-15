Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Predator: Badlands

Predator: Badlands – 7 New High-Quality Image Released

20th Century Studios released seven new high-quality images from Predator: Badlands, which will be released in theaters on November 7th.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios unveiled seven new images from Predator: Badlands, set for release on November 7.

Predator: Badlands blends horror, action, and thriller genres for an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

The franchise had a strong year with the animated Predator: Killer of Killers before this new film arrives.

Marketing for Predator: Badlands is expected to ramp up after TRON: Ares hits theaters in October.

Despite the temperature in other places in the country, summer is coming to an end. The fall season is packed with a bunch of different movies, from animated family films to horror and everything in between. One could argue that Predator: Badlands might fall into that horror camp as well, but this franchise has been leaning a bit more toward action and thriller than horror, settling on that deep-seated fear, anxiety, and adrenaline that comes from being the hunted and being the hunter. The Predator series could go home for this year because Predator: Killer of Killers, the animated anthology film released earlier this year, ruled, but 20th Century is going for a double hitter. We have less than two months to go, but the marketing for this one is probably going to kick in once TRON: Ares is in theaters in October. For now, the official media site has been updated with seven new images for your viewing pleasure.

Predator: Badlands – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Predator: Badlands, the newest entry in the Predator franchise, is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (Prey). Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O'Connor.

