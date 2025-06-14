Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc, dc studios, Edi Gathegi, james gunn, mister terrific, superman, Warner Bros

Mister Terrific Actor on How He Prepared for His Role in Superman

Edi Gathegi, the actor playing Mister Terrific in the upcoming Superman movie from DC Studios, reveals what helped him prepare for the role.

Article Summary Edi Gathegi reveals his intense five-month preparation for the role of Mister Terrific in Superman.

Mister Terrific’s intellect and tech mastery are at the forefront of DC Studios’ new Superman movie.

Gathegi consumed comics and animation to immerse himself fully in the Mister Terrific character.

The Superman film aims to showcase layered characters beyond powers and familiar heroes.

James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie is building anticipation not just for its take on Clark Kent, but for the broader world it's preparing to kickstart. Well, post-Creature Commandos, of course. Alongside Superman and Lois Lane, several other key characters from across the DC Universe will make their debut, helping to shape a new foundation for the stories ahead. And, among them is Mister Terrific, a character known in the comics for his intellect, calm under pressure, and mastery of technology.

Edi Gathegi, who plays the role in the upcoming Superman film, recently appeared on a podcast where he spoke about the depth of preparation involved in getting to know a character this skilled and layered.

Edi Gathegi on Utilizing Mister Terrific Content for His Role in Superman

The actor admits, "You just can't really enter the body of somebody who's this accomplished. However, I did read everything that I could get my hands on. I trained for about five months. I just consumed all the animation. Anything that had Mr. Terrific in it—I was trying to get my hands on it. But, you know, when you're preparing any role, your level of investment and your level of commitment is depending on the degree of unsparingness of the character."

Gathegi's thoughtful preparation reflects a wider trend in the new Superman film: a focus on characters who are more than just powers and costumes. The cast also includes Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), each bringing something different to the table in terms of personality, background, and purpose. Plus, we can only imagine that there's going to be a slew of easter egg details and cameos just waiting to be noticed.

Set for release on July 11, 2025, the revamped Superman film marks the first chapter in Gunn's new DC Universe. Rather than revisiting origin stories or relying solely on household names, Superman looks poised to introduce a team of heroes with distinct viewpoints and skills—and to let the audience discover them organically, through performances grounded in real preparation and care.

What characters (other than Superman) are you eager to see in live-action form?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!