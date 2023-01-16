Mondo Music Release Of The Week: A24 Titles Galore Mondo is releasing a bunch of A24 soundtracks in the Record Shop this Wednesday, and a bunch of BC'ers will be picking up Lamb for sure.

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtracks to a few films from my favorite film studio, A24. After Yang by composer Aska Matsumiya, Lamb from Tóti Guðnason, It Follows by Disasterpeace, and The Witch by Mark Korven. Each is an exclusive version, all on sale this Wednesday. Check them out below.

Mondo A24 Soundtrack Release Details

"This week, we're bringing the heat with two of our favorite recent A24 movies, AFTER YANG and LAMB (on Mondo and Death Waltz, respectively). We're also excited to announce two exclusive distributed titles from our friends at MILAN RECORDS … IT FOLLOWS, and THE WITCH each come in not only exclusive colors but also exclusive covers. Both in editions of 1000, THE WITCH comes housed inside a reverse board sleeve, while IT FOLLOWS comes in a glow-in-the-dark vinyl housed inside a sleeve that likewise glows in the dark. As always, all new releases go on sale on Wednesday at 12PM CT on mondorecordshop.com."

I hope this means that Mondo will be releasing even more A24 stuff this year. They have in the past, but I would love to get new versions of the soundtracks to projects like Euphoria, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Hereditary, Midsommar, and so many more that I need to add to my shelf. These four releases will be out on Wednesday at The Mondo Record Shop, and with edition sizes around 1000 for a couple of them, expect them to go really, really quick.