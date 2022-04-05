Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Shang-Chi

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings from composer Joel P. West. The score will be spread across two colored vinyl discs and goes on sale Wednesday. Check it out below.

Mondo Shang-Chi Vinyl Release Details

"Mondo, in conjunction with Hollywood Records and Marvel Music, is proud to present the premiere physical release of Joel P West's original score for Marvel Studios' SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. Joel P West uses a delicate and inventive mix of Chinese instruments like Tanggu drums and Ehru, mixed with Western symphonic instruments, to symbolically build on the themes and conflicts of the film. Beautifully bridging Shang-Chi's epic journey from San Francisco to Ta Lo, the score is absolutely gorgeous from beginning to end. The release features all-new artwork by Dani Pendergast, liner notes by composer Joel P West, and pressed-on 2x 180 Gram Mondo exclusive color vinyl (also available on 2x 180 Gram black vinyl)."

BLACK WIDOW vinyl release! We have a few new Marvel titles lined up this year, including Ramin Djawadi's score for Marvel's ETERNALS and more! As always, all new releases go on sale on Wednesdays at 12PM CT at "In addition, we'll be restocking a limited number of last year's Marvel'svinyl release! We have a few new Marvel titles lined up this year, including Ramin Djawadi's score forand more! As always, all new releases go on sale onatat MondoRecordShop.com ."

They have done an exceptional job with their MCU releases, and I expect that Shang-Chi will be no different. Be sure to be refreshing The Mondo Record Shop Wednesday.