Mondo Music Release Of The Week: The Matrix Resurrections

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to The Matrix Resurrections, the latest entry in the series. The full soundtrack by Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer will be spread over two Matrix-themed color discs. They will also be releasing a separate release, The Matrix Resurrections Remixes, in a red and blue pill disc.

Mondo's The Matrix Resurrections Release Details

"There's a powerful and distinct musical legacy here. In my opinion, The Matrix Trilogy is one of the great scores of all time. And what's particularly fantastic about it is that it was also, to my knowledge, one of the first film scores that so implemented electronic music and connected it with progressive late-modern orchestral music. It started a movement, which we are paying tribute to with this music. And yet, this film is playful and emotional with complex development, open in every direction. Johnny and I felt our challenge for the music was to pay tribute to The Matrix lineage and also support this cinematic endeavor of expanding that legacy to explore new directions. That needs to be represented in the music, and that is what we are trying to investigate musically," said Tom Tykwer. Johnny Klimek elaborated, "We spent several months working on material for The Matrix Resurrections, building the main themes, crafting alternative arrangements and electronic variants. We had a lot of fun mixing electronics with a classical orchestra. The technology has come so far since I started scoring film."

The Matrix Resurrections – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Includes all 24 tracks composed for the film by Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer, mastered for vinyl and pressed on 2x 180 Gram "Digital Rain" colored vinyl (limited to 3,000 copies) or 2x 180 Gram Black vinyl, with original artwork by Mondo's creative director Mo Shafeek.

"The Matrix Resurrections: The Remixes features 11 remixes by Johnny Klimek & Tom Tykwer, Marcel Dettmann, Moderna, Thomas Fehlmann, System 01, Esther Silex & Kotelett, Gudrun Gut, Almost Falling, Psychic Health, Eclectic Youth, and Alessandro Adriani, pressed on 2x 180 gram "Red and Blue Pill Twist" colored vinyl (limited to 1,000 copies) or 2x 180 Gram Black vinyl, with original artwork by Mondo's creative director Mo Shafeek." Both of these releases will be available to preorder this coming Wednesday on The Mondo Record Shop.