Monster Hunter Has Been Pulled From Theaters in China

Ever since Sony announced their intentions to release Monster Hunter in December, we've been saying the same thing over and over again; they were betting the farm on the international market. The Resident Evil movies always did well in China, and it was looking like the international market was going to carry this movie in the box office. At least, that was the plan until today. According to Deadline, Monster Hunter has been pulled from the Chinese box office because there is a racially insensitive joke. The scene in question " features Asian-American rapper/actor Jin Au-Yeung (aka MC Jin), who at one point riffs to his scene partner, "Look at my knees. What kind of knees are these? Chinese." This is being linked to a racist playground rhyme used to mock children of Asian origin. Upset, we understand, has further been sewn by the scene's local subtitles."

It sounds like they are already in the process of removing the offending scene. Still, the damage is likely already done, and the movie is already out in some places, so Sony can't delay the release longer or anything like that. It's out now, and they can't take that back. There is a decent chance that one scene just tanked this movie in the market they were hoping would actually get it out of the red. The irony of which is probably not lost on anyone.

Summary: Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis and her unit to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter, whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral. Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

Monster Hunter, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, and Ron Perlman. It will be released on December 25th.