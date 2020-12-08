Monster Hunter: Some Thoughts on the Whole Mess

The movie adaptation of Monster Hunter looked set to do decent, perhaps even very good box office in China… until it got yanked for an allegedly racist joke. Imagine being the writer (and in this case, also the director) waking up on Saturday to hear that your movie is in the middle of a shitstorm that has killed its place in China. The studio has had to apologise to China in a PR nightmare.

And the joke wasn't even funny. It was a dumb, cringe-y moment where an ethnic character has to say something to assert his ethnicity, in this case, Chinese. Only a white writer would feel the need to write a moment like that. It's completely unnecessary. The joke is a silly pun that may or may not be referencing a very old racist schoolyard taunt. The question is why the screenwriter felt the need to include it in the first place. It's darkly funny that this bit of giggly schoolboy stupidity has potentially cost the studio millions in the box office that it desperately needs in a dismal year. All this over a movie called Monster Hunter.

Why They're Ticked Off

Let's be clear: it's not the Chinese government that censored the movie and pulled it from cinemas. It's the distributor after the social media outcry. The Chinese have kept score of every racist insult, every slur, every humiliation that has been dealt them by the West, including the right-wing blaming them for the coronavirus, so if they think you're insulting them again, they won't take it lying down. The producers are cutting out the scene with the bad joke not because the Chinese government is censoring it but because they want to somehow salvage the movie's box office prospects. That ship has probably sailed. Even if they convince the distributor to put it back in the cinemas, the movie is already tainted by having that joke in the first place. Everyone is going to think of it as "that movie with that crappy racist joke, even if they cut it out." The common wisdom now is that Monster Hunter is dead in China.

There are multiple lessons to be learned from this debacle. One is for movie studios not to put their eggs in the China basket, thinking they can fob off mediocre movies in hopes that a content-hungry audience will support it no matter what. China might offer the potential of massive box office earnings, but tastes can be fickle, and the audience there is canny enough not to accept any old rubbish Hollywood thinks it can foist on them.

The other lesson is for writers and filmmakers: if you want to make money from China, do not make fun of them. It's bad form to insult your hosts. Better yet, don't make any racially-charged jokes. You'll find it's so much easy NOT to do it. It'll save you a lot of trouble. And possibly make you a lot more money.