Moonfall: Halle Berry to Star in Roland Emmerich's Sci-Fi Thriller

Actress Halle Berry is the latest to join the sci-fi disaster film from Lionsgate, Moonfall. While it initially sounds like an upcoming Bond film, it's Roland Emmerich's latest attempt to destroy the earth again. Emmerich will direct and co-write with Harold Kloser and Spenser Cohen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The three previously worked together on the apocalyptic disaster film 2012. Moonfall as you probably guessed from the title centers around a mysterious force that knocks the moon out of orbit setting itself on a collision course with earth. With a few weeks to spare, a team lands on the lunar surface to act as humanity's last hope from disaster.

Emmerich, who we should consider renaming to Marvin the Martian from Looney Tunes, is well-versed on how to end the world on a global scale, whether if it's an alien invasion in Independence Day (1996) or climate change in The Day After Tomorrow. He'll complete his disaster movie trifecta with his meteorite/moon threatening to wipe all life off the planet, whether if it's two parts Deep Impact (1998) or one part Armageddon (1998). One thing's for sure: you'll get far more than your fair share of CG, running, and earthquakes. Joining Berry is Josh Gad, who plays an eccentric genius who deduces the strange calamity surrounding the moon.

Berry plays an astronaut turned NASA administrator whose previous mission ties to the moon's predicament. The Oscar-winner appeared in a couple of franchise films in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) for Lionsgate and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) for 20th Century Fox. She's wrapping up her directorial debut in Bruised, where she also stars as an MMA fighter. Emmerich's coming off his World War II film Midway (2019), which grossed a modest $125.8 million at the box office. Gad will be in the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989) reboot Shrunk and the upcoming Disney film Artemis Fowl.