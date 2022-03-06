Morbius: 4 High-Quality Images and 4 Behind-the-Scenes Images

Morbius has had quite a hard time getting to the big screen, and it looks like it's finally happening this time in April. This is a movie that began early development in as early as 2000, which is just a bonkers insane long time for a film to make it to the big screen. It was part of the original set of pitches that would eventually become the initial Spider-Man movies. Things went back into more active development a full eighteen years later, in 2018, when Sony announced their new shared Spider-Man universe. This version of the film was supposed to come out in January but flew like a bat to April 1st [make your own joke]. Sony Pictures isn't quite in full promotions mode yet, but now that we're a month away, we should be seeing a bunch of new stuff. The official Sony media site uploaded three high-quality images and four behind-the-scenes images.

Morbius will have a weird line to walk when it comes to tone. If it takes itself too seriously, then it's going to make it unbearable to watch. If they take it too seriously to the extent that it becomes entirely camp, it might work. I just have a terrible feeling that this is going to try and play this character wholly straight, and that just doesn't seem like it's going to work for a character that is literally called The Living Vampire.

Summary: One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It will be released on April 1, 2022.

Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: morbius, movies, sony