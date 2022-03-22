Morbius: Does Spider-Man Exists In This World, New Image and Vignette

When it comes to Sony's Universe of Spider-Man Movies or whatever they are calling their universe of Marvel movies these days, the idea of what movie is taking place in what universe is getting more and more confusing. The idea of the multiverse, or the spider-verse if you will, was introduced in 2018 with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and brought to live-action with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since then, people have been wondering what universe Venom takes place in or if there is a version of Spider-Man that we know in that world. Then we have Morbius and we know Spider-Man exists in that world because we saw him in the background in a poster. However, we also saw Michael Keaton, so is this the Marvel Cinematic Universe? CinemaBlend decided to just straight up ask director Daniel Espinosa if this version of New York already contains a Spider-Man as the background details have teased.

Of course! I mean, in almost all Spider-Verse or, you know, the (universes) that existed in the Marvel universe, if you read the comic books, the whole idea of that kind of – the Marvel string theory, if you would call it that. It's very related to, if you remember, the alternative Seinfelds. You have a world where you have the same characters, and it's ALL of the characters, but they are slightly different. So in almost all verses, you have Spider-Man, or a Fantastic Four, or a Tony Stark, or a Morbius. But they will be different in tone. That's not quite the way that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (is) approaching the idea, but they're remaining to some core truth. Then you have the second kind of legend, which is about the totem. Which is that, in all universes, there is a spider totem. Which means that in all universes, there has to be a Spider-Man. Or a Spider-Woman.

The emphasis on the Spider-Woman is interesting as a long-suffering Jessica Drew fan. As for Morbius, we have another image of Michael looking like a hot topic reject and another of these vignettes that Sony has been doing because apparently, featurettes don't sound cool enough for this movie. This one is also focused on the multiverse and the larger world that Morbius could be part of.

Summary: One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It will be released on April 1, 2022.

