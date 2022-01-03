Morbius Turns Into A Bat And Flies Away From January to April 2022

It seems that not even the promising box office returns are enough to give Sony Pictures confidence that Morbius can find a place at the box office. The latest COVID-19 variant is completely out of control in the United States right now, so the last thing everyone should be doing is going to the movies, and it seems that Sony knows that. According to Box Office Pro on Twitter, also shared by the official Fandango account and verified by Deadline, it looks like Sony is moving this movie yet again, this time from January 28, 2022, to April 1, 2022, because apparently, the comedy is going to write itself these days.

Morbius has had a hard time trying to get to the big screen. The movie started production in February 2019 and was completed by that June. Since then, it has moved from July 10, 2020, to July 31 to March 19, 2021, to October 8th to January 21, 2022, to January 28th, and finally to April. Another movie that has gone through a similar release date shifting that finally came out just last month was The King's Man. Maybe this one will see the light of day too. Check out these high-quality images that prove that this movie actually exists.

While we are poking some fun at this movie, please do be careful in these times with this new COVID-19 variant. It is infecting people very quickly, and we don't want anyone else to get sick. If you have symptoms, try to get tested as soon as possible and wear a mask. Also, keep social distancing and get your shots if you haven't gotten them yet.

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It will be released on April 1, 2022.

