Mortal Kombat: 11 Motion Posters Before the Trailer Debut Tomorrow

When it comes to the HBO Max decision, it isn't nearly as black and white as some people are making it. There are some movies that would benefit from a hybrid release because they are something someone might not want to waste a movie ticket on, but if they are bored at home on a Saturday night, they'll check it out. Mortal Kombat is absolutely one of those movies. We haven't seen the trailer yet, which is set to drop tomorrow, but this type of movie has a more niche appeal, and unless the reviews were stellar, people likely weren't going to check it out. We'll have to see how the footage looks tomorrow, but the official Twitter account has been sharing motion posters for the lead-up to the trailer release. This cast is massive, and people unfamiliar with the source material might have a better idea of what to expect from that trailer drop tomorrow. Or this is the most confusing set of motion posters ever.

Josh Lawson is Kano. #MortalKombatMovie trailer Thursday at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/C9DSFBtQYe — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Sisi Stringer is Mileena. #MortalKombatMovie trailer Thursday at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/TMCNsdzsfg — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Max Huang is Kung Lao. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/dKwIIX2FkH — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Lewis Tan is Cole Young. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/PUzHjZm1PL — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Chin Han is Shang Tsung. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/5Bym7XaiQJ — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Jessica McNamee is Sonya Blade. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/esN6nGMwme — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Ludi Lin is Liu Kang. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/C1rFsgnsyg — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Tadanobu Asano is Raiden. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/KVp7h5Grfh — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Mehcad Brooks is Jax Briggs. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/ulgAuAxfBw — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Hiroyuki Sanada is Scorpion. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/INDgrjn0X7 — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

For a movie like this, the fans will likely go out and support it in theaters provided that it is safe to do, and they were probably going to always do that. However, someone who might be a little more on the fence but does have an HBO Max subscription and is bored on a Saturday night might throw the movie on. So while the HBO Max decision is absolutely a mixed bag, that is not to say movies like this couldn't possibly benefit from this new way of releasing movies. The fan reactions to the first images have been pretty positive so far, so maybe this will be one of the rare video game movies that actually ends up working out. It might give fans of Uncharted some hope that their adaptation might turn out okay.

In "Mortal Kombat," MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat, directed by Simon McQuoid, stars. Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Josh Lawson, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada. It will be released on April 16, 2021.