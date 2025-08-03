Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, mortal kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Warner Bros

Mortal Kombat II Producer Talks Plans Beyond the Sequel

Mortal Kombat II producer Todd Garner teases franchise plans, hinting at sequels, spin-offs, and returning characters.

Article Summary Mortal Kombat II producer teases an expanded cinematic universe and future franchise plans.

Sequels, spin-offs, and returning characters are all on the table for Mortal Kombat fans.

Anticipation builds as Mortal Kombat II promises more Johnny Cage and the long-awaited tournament.

Warner Bros. eyes multiple projects to capitalize on the rising success of video game adaptations.

It's been a bumpy path to get to this point, but against all odds (like a COVID-era drop and a polarizing past in live-action form), it looks like the Mortal Kombat cinematic universe may just be getting started. And with Mortal Kombat II on the way, producer Todd Garner is offering fans a glimpse at what might lie ahead—not just for the sequel, but for the franchise as a whole. Because you can't just plan film to film when you're dealing with an expansive universe. Besides, we could always use more Mortal Kombat chaos anyway.

Potential Mortal Kombat Spin-Offs, Sequels, and More

Speaking to FutureBoyWho, Garner shared that "We're hoping this is not the end of the [Mortal Kombat] franchise," and added, "there are plans going forward; other characters that aren't in this movie, characters that may come back." He also went on to hint at broader ambitions beyond just one follow-up, telling the platform, "If we're allowed to do further movies—hopefully this one does well enough—there are chances to do other things, spin-offs, another sequel to propel the story."

Garner's comments come as anticipation builds around Mortal Kombat II, which follows the 2021 reboot that reintroduced the beloved fighting game universe to a new generation. The first film was a pandemic-era sleeper hit, debuting in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, and featured classic characters like Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and Sonya Blade alongside newcomer Cole Young. It ended with a clear tease for Johnny Cage, who is set to make his long-awaited appearance in the sequel.

From what's been shown so far, we're getting more Johnny Cage (as promised), and the actual tournament, suggesting that the follow-up is expected to expand both the cast and the mythology. Garner's remarks also seem to imply that Warner Bros. is keeping the door open for multiple directions—from direct sequels to standalone projects focused on individual characters. With the rising success of video game adaptations across film and TV, Mortal Kombat seems poised to be part of that broader wave.

And if the sequel delivers, fans may be getting more than just a rematch—they might be witnessing the next stage of a full-blown cinematic universe. Mortal Kombat II currently has a release date of October 24, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!