Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms RED BAND TRAILER

Exciting news for fans of video game violence and animation. This weekend WB Home Entertainment released both a Red Band and a Green Band trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, the exhilarating sequel to last year's Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge.

Once again, our heroes must travel to Outworld to defend Earthrealm as Scorpion searches for the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being. The stakes are certain destruction of all things in the universe in this action-packed continuation of the Mortal Kombat saga.

If your tender eyes and ears can handle some video game-inspired violence, nut shots, a swear, and a whole lot of blood, you may enjoy the Red Band trailer right here.

Red band trailer may be inappropriate for some viewers,

LAST WARNING:

Now, if you are too sensitive, or you will get in trouble with your parents, or if you'd like a better look at the story, you may watch the regular trailer right here.

Green Band trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRRtd7Etato

As you can see, fatalities that rival the video game series, and Raiden is getting the band back together for one last "Mortal Kombat." Returning to the franchise are Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) and Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) in their lead roles as silver screen fighter turned warrior Johnny Cage and no-nonsense champion of our Earth Sonya Blade, respectively. Also returning for the sequel are Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird, The Fosters) as Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz (Mortal Kombat X, Aggretsuko, Naruto: Shippuden) as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi, Artt Butler (Her, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Shang Tsung & Cyrax, Robin Atkin Downes (The Strain, Batman: The Killing Joke) as Shinnok & Reiko, Dave B. Mitchell (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty franchise) as Raiden, Kintaro & Sektor, Ikè Amadi (Mass Effect 3, Mortal Kombat 11) as Jax Briggs & One Being, Grey Griffin (Young Justice, Scooby-Doo franchise) as Kitana, Satoshi Hasashi & Mileena, and Fred Tatasciore (Robot Chicken, Family Guy) as Shao Kahn.

New to the Mortal Kombat Legends voice cast are Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Justice Society: World War II) as Stryker & Smoke, Bayardo De Murguia (Tiny Pretty Things) as Sub-Zero/Kuai Liang, Matt Yang King (Mortal Kombat 11 video game, Justice League vs. The Fatal Five) as Kung Lao, Paul Nakauchi (Carmen Sandiego, Overwatch) as Lin Kuei Grandmaster, Emily O'Brien (Days of Our Lives, Constantine: City of Demons) as Jade, Debra Wilson (World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, MADtv) as D'Vorah.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is directed by Ethan Spaulding from a script by Jeremy Adams and based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Produced by Rick Morales and Jim Krieg. Executive Produced by Sam Register. Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios) is a Creative Consultant.

From Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31, 2021. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms will be available on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Digital.