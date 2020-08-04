Mulan Will Drop On Disney+ On September 4th

Oh, this is not a good thing for anyone. Disney is currently hosting one of their earnings call, and they have dropped something is likely going to have a massive ripple effect on the industry as a whole. Mulan was the first big Disney property that was delayed from the COVID-19 pandemic and got so close to getting a release that there are people who saw it at the world premiere. Disney has delayed the film twice now, and CEO Bob Chapek has announced that they are bringing the movie "in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and number of countries, we will be offering on Disney+, the epic Mulan on a premiere access beginning Sept. 4, the price point being $29.99 in the U.S." The movie is also getting theatrical releases in countries that don't have Disney+ platforms and have open theaters open.

There has been buzz about this happening since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the worry was the price point. Mulan was a massive movie that cost Disney $200 million dollars. Does this mean that Disney is going to put more films on Disney+ and VOD going forward? It doesn't sound like it. Chapek was asked about this, and he said this was a "one-off" thing, so Disney seems committed to the theatrical experience. They are using this VOD via a streaming service model as a test case likely to try and make back some of that massive $200 million budget. Does this mean we're going to see more Disney movies hit VOD later this year? We'll have to see whether or not the various countries get their shit together.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father

Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Yoson An, Xana Tang, Jason Scott Lee, and Ron Yuan.