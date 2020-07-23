Disney: Mulan Delayed Indefinitely, Star Wars & Avatar Delayed a Year

And with that, the movie industry can officially declare that summer 2020 is officially a massive bust due to COVID-19. Three days ago, Warner Bros. officially pulled Tenet from the schedule and delayed the movie indefinitely. Everyone knew that it was only a matter of time that Disney did the same for Mulan. The remake of the Disney classic is one of the most expensive movies that Disney has made and isn't something they can throw onto VOD without losing a ton of money. Tenet and Mulan were the two movies that industry insiders were pinning their hopes on, and those hopes have very much been dashed as it was announced on Deadline that Disney has decided to pull the movie from the schedule.

"Over the last few months, it's become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for 'Mulan' as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world," a Disney spokesperson said.

Disney Delays the 578435789 Avatar Sequels A Year, Star Wars As Well

However, we are now continuing to see how COVID-19 is delaying movies that are years in advance—on top of Disney delaying Mulan to who knows when they have also pushed back movies that were in varying levels of production, including the 57884375834 Avatar sequels. Per Deadline: Avatar 2 (December 17, 2021, is now December 16, 2022), Avatar 3 (previously December 22, 2023, is now December 20, 2024), Avatar 4 (formerly December 19, 2025, goes to December 18, 2026), Avatar 5 (previously December 27, 2027, goes to December 22, 2028).

Star Wars is taking a bit of a break from the big screen, but there are movies in development including one by Taika Waititi that he provided an update on earlier today. Deadline is reporting that it's a trilogy "under Waititi's guidance" and that Disney has moved the dates have been moved by a year: the first movie moving from December 16, 2022, to December 22, 2023; the second movie moving from December 20, 2024, to December 19, 2025, and the third movie heading from December 18, 2026, to December 17, 2027.

We should expect more delays and shifting of dates as infection rates continue to spike, and pre-production, production, and post-production remain delayed for many movies. None of these Disney delays are that surprising all things considered, but some movies didn't get moved. The New Mutants is staying right where it is for an August 28th release date [and nothing announced during its Comic-Con @ Home panel] and releases later in the year, including Death on the Nile, Soul, and West Side Story. Whether or not those movies end up making it to theaters remains to be seen.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father

Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Yoson An, Xana Tang, Jason Scott Lee, and Ron Yuan.