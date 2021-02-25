My Little Pony Netflix Film Coming This Fall, Series To Follow

My Little Pony won't return to the big screen after all but instead will debut on Netflix. The streamer will debut the new film in the long-running franchise from Entertainment One and Hasbro, which had been slated to open on screens on September 24th. The new film will debut on the streamer in the fall, though no official date has been revealed. The title is also still under wraps as well, but it was also confirmed to ET that a new series will follow this film after it debuts. This will be the first CGI series for the ponies, which is exciting. They got the first look at the film as well, which My Little Pony fans can find below, along with the full synopsis of the film. Meet Sunny Starscout.

Sounds Like A Cool New Ear For My Little Pony

"In the new movie, the pony world of Equestria has lost its magic. Friendship and Harmony have been replaced by paranoia and mistrust, and Ponies now live separated by species. Sunny — a feisty and idealistic young Earth Pony — is convinced there's still hope for this divided world, but her slightly misguided and often hilarious efforts to change hearts and minds have led to her being branded a misfit. When Sunny befriends a lost Unicorn named Izzy, who wanders innocently into the Earth Pony town of Maretime Bay, the town has had enough. Izzy and Sunny must embark on an epic adventure that will include a daring jewel heist, outrageous conspiracy theories, elaborate musical numbers, and the world's cutest flying Pomeranian. Their adventures will take them to faraway lands and force them to challenge the status quo by facing their fears and making new friends out of old enemies. The world Sunny has dreamed of her entire life could finally become a reality as Sunny, and her newfound friends fight to prove that even little ponies can make a big difference."

Robb Cullen and Jose Ucha directed the new My Little Pony installment with Mark Fattibene. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis served as producers. Hasbro's Boulder Studio in Dublin will handle the animation. Look for the new film in the fall and the new series soon after.