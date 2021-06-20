My Neighbor Totoro Production Cel On Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auctions surrounding comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar collectibles, has put a real gem on the auction block: this time, they have got up for auction a rare production cel from the Studio Ghibli masterpiece My Neighbor Totoro. Prospective bidders have until Saturday, June 26th at 10:50 AM Central Time (or 11:50 AM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this gorgeous piece of film history.

The production cel from Studio Ghibli's iconic anime film My Neighbor Totoro. This cel is currently available at Heritage Auctions' website.
According to the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website:

"Hey!" Little Mei chases Chibi-Totoro and Chū Totoro through the bushy overgrowth of their forest home in this wonderful hand-painted original production cel from the Hayao Miyazaki-directed animated masterwork My Neighbor Totoro. Seen at the 31:00 mark of the film, this piece is presented on a stunning and abstracted production background rendered gorgeously in gouache, possibly from the film. This delightful piece measures an overall 14" x 10", and the cel is numbered B24 in the upper right corner. The background is numbered 80 in the lower right, and the setup as a whole shows minor handling and edge wear from normal production use. This piece can be seen on page 97 of the German Film Institute's gallery exhibition book Ga-Netchū! The Manga Anime Syndrome. The condition is Very Good.
From the Glad Museum Collection.

A more complete image showing the stunning production cel from Studio Ghibli's film My Neighbor Totoro. This cel is available now at Heritage Auctions.

If you are interested in bidding on this remarkable production cel from a fantastic anime film, remember that you have until Saturday, June 26th at 10:50 AM Central Time or 11:50 AM Eastern Time to do so. You can find the webpage for Heritage Auctions' listing by clicking here. Good luck!

