Posted in: Clip, Movies | Tagged: Immaculate, snl, Sydney Sweeney

Immaculate Features Sydney Sweeney As Nun In "Perfect Casting"

Sydney Sweeney shouted out her new horror film Immaculate during her monolouge on SNL this past Saturday. It opens in theaters March 22nd.

Article Summary Sydney Sweeney stars as a nun in horror film "Immaculate," opening March 22.

The film was mentioned by Sweeney during her SNL monologue, boosting awareness.

"Immaculate" also features notable actors like Álvaro Morte and Simona Tabasco.

Awaiting Sweeney's big moment with "Immaculate," comparable to Jennifer Lawrence's rise.

Immaculate got a boost from SNL this past Saturday when host Sydney Sweeney mentioned the upcoming horror film in her monologue. It was a good thing, too, as awareness of this NEON film is not very high, even with Sweeney as the star. also in the film are Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco. Michael Mohan directs it from a script written by Andrew Lobel. It will debut at SXSW next week, with NEON following up with a theatrical release on March 22nd. If you haven't seen the trailer, you can find it below.

Immaculate Synopsis

Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia's warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.

Man, Immaculate is wrapping up a whirlwind few months for Sweeney. She had Anyone But You open in December and saw it become a surprise hit; she had Madame Web come out a month ago that everyone thought would be big, but it wasn't; she hosted SNL, starred in a Rolling Stones music video, and now has Immaculate coming in a couple of weeks. This feels like when Jennifer Lawrence was everywhere after Hunger Games came out, and out of nowhere, that horror film she had filmed, House At The End Of The Street, came out. Hopefully, this one is way better than that.

Sweeney can bring it for sure, but she has yet to have that big arrival moment. Her resume is full besides that at this point. She has big TV debuts, she has indie films, and she now has a modest box-office hit. All she is missing is opening a smaller film like this and getting it to a bigger gross than expected because she is starring in it. Can Immaculate be that? We shall find out on March 22nd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!