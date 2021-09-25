Netflix Releases the First Trailer for Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves

Zack Snyder kicked off his new Army of the Dead universe this year to pretty good streaming numbers and reviews from critics. Now that we're three hours into the ridiculously named Tubum event from Netflix, it was time to bring out the prequel to Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves. This movie comes out in a little over a month, and so far, we really only have a short teaser trailer to go on that was released a month ago. However, Netflix usually has smaller marketing windows, so that really isn't an indication of anything. So considering the timing, it isn't surprising that Netflix has decided to release a new trailer during the Tudum event.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Army of Thieves | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ith2WetKXlg&ab_channel=Netflix)

Snyder was essentially given a blank check to do whatever he wants when it comes to his Army of the Dead universe, so it isn't surprising that they had such a fast turnaround on a prequel. It's a rare thing for a studio of Netflix's caliber to really let a director have free reign to do what he wants, and it's going to be interesting to see what comes from Army of Thieves and any other movies in this universe.

"In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe."

Army of Thieves, directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, stars Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter, Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline, Guz Khan as Rolph, Ruby O. Fee as Korina, Stuart Martin as Brad Cage, Jonathan Cohen as Delacroix, Noemie Nakai as Beatrix, Peter Simonischek, and John Bubniak as Christopher. It will stream to Netflix on October 29th.