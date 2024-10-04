Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: alexandre aja, film, halle berry, lionsgate, Never Let Go

Never Let Go Director Discusses One Character's Demise

The director of Lionsgate's Never Let Go shares details about the choice to kill one character and how it was the biggest twist of the film.

Director Alexandre Aja reveals the film's pivotal ending was destined to surprise audiences and defy expectations.

Never Let Go explores mental health, trauma, and a mother's protective instincts in a gripping psychological battle.

Despite the character's fate, Halle Berry shows interest in a potential return for a Never Let Go sequel.

In the psychological thriller Never Let Go, Halle Berry delivers a strong performance as Momma, a woman whose fears manifest as a malevolent figure taking on the forms of people from her past. The director is talking about a death that takes place during the film, so we're going to throw up a spoiler warning. So if you don't want to be spoiled for the end of this film, don't look beyond this image.

As the film eventually passes its hour mark, Momma makes a monumental and unexpected decision to stop the evil entity from taking control of her or forcing her to harm her sons. This essentially requires her to make the ultimate sacrifice by choosing death over the possibility of becoming a puppet to the malevolent force. Now, the filmmaker behind Never Let Go is admitting that the tragic character ending twist was always set in stone.

Never Let Go Director Explains One Character's Ending

In an interview with The Wrap, the film's director, Alexandre Aja, reflected on this pivotal moment in Never Let Go, explaining, "The script had a few twists, but this one is one I definitely did not see coming. I was sold on it right away. It pulled the cover right under the feet of everyone at that point. This moment was what the movie was building up to. I'm happy that we didn't have to change that. It was always very protected."

The premise of the fresh horror flick revolves around Momma's constant battle with her inner demons and the external manifestations of her fears. As she navigates through these challenges, the film delves into themes of mental health, trauma, and the protective instincts of a mother. Still, despite her character's abrupt ending, Berry has noted that she'd be open to returning for more, so who knows what the future truly holds!

Berry leads the cast of Never Let Go, which also includes Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park, and Stephanie Lavigne.

