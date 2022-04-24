New Banner & Standee for Jurassic World Dominion Seen at CinemaCon

The third Jurassic World movie has had a bit of a hard time making it to the big screen. It was one of the movies that felt like it got hit hard by COVID-19-related delays and is one of several franchises that almost feels like the general public forgot it until Universal dropped the first trailer. While people generally seemed to like the first movie, the second was a bit more of a mixed bag for people. We'll have to see if there will be an audience for this one. We got to see some brief footage at CinemaCon 2021 of Jurassic World Dominion, but it looks like the third movie will have a bigger presence. We found a standee and a banner while wandering the floor of the convention this afternoon.

The standee is just a round version of a Jurassic World Dominion poster we already have, but the banner does look new from what we can see. Universal does have a panel later this week, so keep an eye on Bleeding Cool, our liveblogs, and coverage to find out what we see during the panel.

Summary: From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. It is set for release on June 10, 2022.