New Behind-the-Scenes Featruette and Opening Scene for Black Adam

Black Adam is one of those DC projects that has been in the works for years, with star Dwayne Johnson taking on the role as early as 2014. There wasn't a lot of movement on the project until 2017 when they finally got a scriptwriter, but things didn't really get moving until they brought on director Jaume Collet-Serra. From there, it looked like things were going to get moving, and the movie was given a late 2021 release date. However, COVID-19 came along and kind of ruined everything. The film was supposed to start production last August, but that didn't happen for COVID reasons, and the movie was removed from the schedule. However, the movie started to move again just as it was taken off of the schedule. It made an appearance at DC FanDome in August 2020, where the first piece of casting was confirmed, and they have been filling the cast out ever since. Production finally kicked off earlier this year and wrapped during the summer. It's not surprising that Black Adam has made another appearance at this year's DC FanDome as well. The panel kicked off with a behind-the-scenes featurette with the primary cast introducing their characters. We also got a look at the opening scene of the movie as well.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on July 22, 2022.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on July 22, 2022.