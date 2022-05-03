New DC League of Super-Pets Trailer Channels Saturday Morning Cartoons

While The Batman is behind us and the future of several DC projects appears to be a bit murky, there is still plenty to look forward to from Warner Bros. and DC this year. One of those movies is DC League of Super-Pets. We saw a new trailer while attending CinemaCon last week, and it looks like Warner Bros. has shared that new trailer online as well. The vibe of this movie is very "Saturday morning cartoons," which is going to piss off people who think that superhero movies need to be serious business all the time. Still, for families, this could be a new favorite. We also got a handful of new images as well.

Summary: In "DC League of Super-Pets," Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip, the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros. Pictures' animated action-adventure feature film DC League of Super-Pets, from director Jared Stern. The film also stars the voices of Kevin Hart (the Jumanji and Secret Life of Pets films), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live, the Magic School Bus Rides Again films, Ferdinand), John Krasinski (the Quiet Place films, Free Guy), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live, Office Christmas Party, Trainwreck), Natasha Lyonne (Show Dogs, Ballmastrz 9009), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Maya, and the Three), Marc Maron (Joker, GLOW), Thomas Middleditch (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Duck Tales), and Keanu Reeves (the Matrix and John Wick films). It will be released on July 29th.