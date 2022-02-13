New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer is Bonkers

We all knew that if there was a director to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a truly batshit insane director, it was Sam Raimi. We got a very brief taste of it during the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Marvel decided that they didn't want fans to wait for a new trailer when it came to Superbowl Sunday and kicked off the night with an absolutely bonkers insane trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness along with a sweet new poster.

A lot is going on there to the point that it's probably going to take a day or two for everyone to go through all of the footage to see all of the teases. The six chairs are really interesting, along with a very familiar sounding voice (is that Patrick Stewart? Kind of sounded like him to me). Not to mention Wanda calling out the fact the double standard with her and Strange; I really hope they don't make her the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. WandaVision did such a good job of humanizing her and really making us understand that while she was wrong, it wasn't done with malice, it would really be a shame to see all of that undone.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.