New Godzilla Vs. Kong Teaser Shows Off Some New Footage

Legendary and Warner Bros. continue to kick up the marketing for Godzilla vs. Kong, which is the first big movie they are doing a hybrid release for in 2021. This movie could be the one that decides the fate of the other 2021 movies that are currently slated to have a hybrid release. If this does poorly, that would give Legendary, for example, leverage to have Dune has a traditional theatrical release. The official Twitter account for the movie shared a new minute-long teaser that has some cool new footage.

Godzilla vs. Kong is actually one of the better movies to have a hybrid release for. People who want to see it in theaters will likely go see it in theaters, but people who are on the fence and have an HBO Max subscription might tune in just because they can. Godzilla: King of the Monsters didn't exactly set the world on fire, but it was too late in the game to course correct this movie. We'll have to see how it all works out.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 31, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.