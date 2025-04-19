Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth

New Jurassic World Rebirth Tie-In TV Spot With The NBA

Universal has released a new TV spot for Jurassic World Rebirth, a tie-in spot with the NBA. The film will be released on July 2nd.

Article Summary Universal launches a unique Jurassic World Rebirth NBA tie-in TV spot.

The new film is touted as the scariest since the original Jurassic Park entry.

Expect an extensive marketing push from Universal ahead of the July 2nd release.

The latest chapter aims to evolve the blockbuster Jurassic series in a new direction.

Well, it seems another studio has decided to blend sports and the movie they are trying to promote. It's such a strange way to promote both the film and the sport that people are, in theory, watching since these usually premiere during games. Some studios are doing this sort of thing better than others. Sony, for example, had a great run of buckwild tie-in videos for Venom: The Last Dance, but the reason those worked was because they leaned so far in that someone was about to fall over. Jurassic World Rebirth, however, is not that. In fact, they have been going on and on about how they are making this film the scariest one since the first film, and then we get this TV spot. This sort of thing is either going to appeal to you or it really isn't; it's pretty clear where I fall on the spectrum, but it does indicate that Universal is about to go on a tear marketing this thing. Maybe the Wicked: For Good promotional tour can be held at bay until Jurassic World Rebirth comes out in July.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

