Lightyear Trailer Blasts Off, ALong With A New Poster

Lightyear is a new Pixar film coming in 2022 that shows the real life Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, that the action figure is based on in the Toy Story universe. Got all that? With 2019's Toy Story 4, the story of Andy and Bonnie's toys came to an end, and everyone wondered how they would keep the franchise going, since you knew there would be more besides shorts. This is an interesting direction, and judging by the trailer, they may have nailed it. Check it out below.

Lightyear Actually Looks Pretty Great

"The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.Chris Evans ("Knives Out," "Avengers: Endgame") lends his voice to Buzz. "The phrase 'a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life," says Evans. "Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016's "Finding Dory," helms "Lightyear." Galyn Susman ("Toy Story That Time Forgot" short) produces."

This has no real business being good, but man does it look great. Pixar doing a space exploration film is infinitely interesting, and this is a pretty natural way to do that while also tying it to Toy Story. When this was announced at last years Disney investors day presentation, many scratched their heads, but after today, this might be one of the most anticipated films of next summer. Lightyear opens in June 2022.