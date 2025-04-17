Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth, universal

Jurassic World Rebirth Wants You To Remember How Scary It Can Be

Check out a new featurette for Jurassic World Rebirth, which is inching closer to release in theaters on July 2.

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth brings back the franchise's thrilling horror and sci-fi elements.

New featurette reveals a star-studded cast exploring a forbidden island.

Scarlett Johansson leads a mission to secure DNA with life-saving potential.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film promises intense dinosaur encounters.

Jurassic World Rebirth has a new featurette this morning and leans heavily into nostalgia. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein all star in what looks to be a film that is going to lean hard into the sci-fi and horror aspects of the franchise, more in line with what the original novel promised. These seem to be the dinos that were deemed too freakish or violent for the theme park, even the ones we know seem…different. Original film screenwriter David Koepp penned this one, and Gareth Edwards directs Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Set To Be The Scariest In The Franchise

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades. Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team member; Critics Choice and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

Jurassic World Rebirth opens in theaters on July 2.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!