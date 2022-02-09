New Morbius Poster Along With 4 Behind-The-Scenes Images

Morbius has had a bit of a hard time making it to the big screen. It's one of those projects that Sony has been talking about making for years, and when it finally got off of the ground, the pandemic came and forced Morbius to get delayed again and again. The most recent delay sent it flying like a bat to April 1st [make your own joke], and the marketing hasn't picked up again yet. However, it looks like we might be on the way to making that happen. This morning star Jared Leto shared, and then deleted, a new poster for the upcoming movie, which Fandango also saved and shared. The official Sony site also recently shared four more behind-the-scenes images as well.

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

Morbius, directed by Daniel Espinosa, stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. It will be released on April 1, 2022.

