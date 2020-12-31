New Photo of Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder's Justice League

Earlier this year we found that HBO Max was pulling on the trigger on a new cut of Zack Snyder's version of the critically maligned and underperforming Justice League. The initial budget for Zack Snyder's Justice League was $30 million but has since ballooned to $70 million which is about $10 million less than the entire budget of Birds of Prey earlier this year. Snyder has been sharing little teases on social media for about as long as there has been a movement for this release and going into the release year he decided to share another one on his Twitter.

Get ready 2021 pic.twitter.com/HeY3pluAx4 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 31, 2020

Zack Snyder's Justice League is aiming to be a four-part, four-hour miniseries that is going to be a combination of old footage and new footage that Snyder shot earlier this year that will release sometime in 2021. We don't have an official release date yet but Snyder did tell a fan on Vero that he would see them in March. Snyder didn't shoot a ton of new footage so maybe that is enough time to stitch everything together in post-production but that is a pretty quick turnaround. We only got this announcement back in May. After all of the work that fans and Snyder put into making this miniseries a reality one would think they would want as much time as possible to make sure everything is in its right place. This is a movie put together from old Justice League footage, unused footage from the original shoot some with complete effects and some without, and new footage shot in 2020. Those are a lot of pieces to put together in less than a year. It's going to be hard and a little awkward for the best director and editor; I just hope Snyder has a good team at his back for post-production.