New Poster For Knock At The Cabin Channels Old Film Noir

We have a new M Night Shyamalan movie on the way, and the last trailer gave us a better idea of what kind of movie we'll be getting. This source material seems very up Shyamalan's alley so it's not surprising that he is taking this on, but strong source material doesn't equal a good adaptation for this filmmaker in particular. We're still mad about The Last Airbender in this house, M. Night. He shared a new poster to go along with the new trailer for Knock at the Cabin that we got on Christmas, and he says that he "love[s]" it and says it is like "some old film noir."

Knock at the Cabin: Summary, Cast, Release Date

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman, based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass), and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox. Knock at the Cabin will be released on February 3, 2023.