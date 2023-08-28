New Poster For Michael Fassbender's New Film The Killer Is Released

Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, poster, the killer

Netflix has released a poster for the new David Fincher film, The Killer. It stars Michael Fassbender and is an adaptation of a French graphic novel of the same name.

The official rollout for movies that will be premiering at the Venice Film Festival has begun, and that means new looks at some highly anticipated movies from some massive directors. Once again, Netflix is teaming up with the always excellent David Fincher and got a project off the ground that has been in varying levels of development hell since 2007. Initially, The Killer was announced as a traditional theatrical release with Brad Pitt in the title role, but things never really got off the ground. However, in February 2021, the project moved to Netflix due to the deal Fincher and the streaming service had signed. From there, like most things with Netflix, things moved much quicker, and this project that didn't move at all for over a decade was up and out the door very quickly. The film started production in November 2021, just nine months after Netflix decided to take on the adaptation. The cast filled out with some big names, including Michael Fassbender in the title role, and Fincher brought on frequent collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for the score, so if nothing else comes out of this film, we are getting another banger, Reznor/Ross collaboration. Netflix released a new poster for the film ahead of the Venice premiere.

The Killer is based on a French graphic novel of the same name created by Matz [Alexis Nolent] and Luc Jacamon, with Matz serving as the writer and Jacamon serving as the artist, letter, and colourist. It was published by Casterman and Archaia Studios Press from October 1998 to November 2013 over twelve albums.

The Killer: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.

The Killer is directed by David Fincher and is based on a French graphic novel of the same name by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon. The screenplay is written by Andrew Kevin Walker with William Doyle, Peter Mavromates, and Ceán Chaffin. It stars Michael Fassbender as The Killer, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, Tilda Swinton, Emiliano Pernía, and Gabriel Polanco. It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 3rd, will receive a limited theatrical release on October 27th, and will stream to Netflix on November 10th.