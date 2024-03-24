Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: dune: part two, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Weekend Box Office

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Wins The Weekend Box Office

The Weekend Box Office was won by Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, sending Dune and Kung Fu Panda down a peg after weeks of domination.

Article Summary Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire tops box office with $45.2M, matches Afterlife's start.

CinemaScore for the new Ghostbusters at B+, despite feeling rushed to some fans.

Dune: Part Two and Kung Fu Panda 4 follow, earning $17.6M and $16.8M respectively.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire predicted to dethrone Ghostbusters next weekend.

Ghostbusters fans flocked to theaters this weekend to see the old and new casts take on a new villain in Frozen Empire, and they put $45.2 million into the pockets of Sony. That is right in line with the opening of 2021's Afterlife, though a touch disappointing, as many thought it would reach that $50 million mark. The CinemaScore is a B+, and that is also a bit of a surprise. Many say the film feels rushed and kind of like an extended episode of The Real Ghostbusters. These are interesting notes for Sony to take away from this if the franchise continues with another installment.

Ghostbusters Sends Dune, Kung Fu Panda Down

In second place sits Dune: Part Two, still holding strong with $17.6 million. It continues to hold extremely well as the weeks tick by. The same can be said with the third place finishing Kung Fu Panda 4, which added another $16.8 million to its running total. In fourth place was the latest horror offering to underperform in 2024, as the Sydney Sweeney religious thriller Immaculate opens to just $5.3 million. What is wrong with horror this year? Usually such a sure thing, audiences are soundly rejecting it at theaters so far, almost four months into 2024. Rounding out the top five is Arthur The King, bottoming out in its second weekend with only $4.3 million.

The weekend box office top five for March 22nd:

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire- $45.2 million Dune: Part Two- $17.6 million Kung Fu Panda 4- $16.8 million Immaculate- $5.3 million Arthur The King- $4.3 million

Next week, we will have another new number one as we close out March with arguably the biggest spring movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. This will surely open in the top spot, sending Ghostbusters to number two. I see this new Monster Verse film opening around $60 million, as buzz has been really great, and it is sure to get a bump from how successful Godzilla Minus One was in theaters last winter, though they couldn't be further from each other in tone.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!