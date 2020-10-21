Watch The Official Trailer For David Fincher's Mank Right Here

Netflix has just released the official trailer for the highly anticipated film Mank, the latest from director David Fincher. Starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance, the film is a biopic about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his struggle with Orson Wells over the script for Citizen Kane. The screenplay was written by Fincher's father, Jack, in the 1990s but was never produced. Jack passed away in 2003. Fincher has always wanted to go back to this project, and his new deal with Netflix is allowing it, luckily for us. You can see the Mank trailer below, along with the film's poster.

Mank Should Be A Serious Awards Contender

"1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane. Starring Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance. MANK is directed by David Fincher. In Select Theaters November and on Netflix on December 4th."

Man, this is this going to be so good. Anytime you have a Fincher film coming out is special, but one so personal? I can only imagine what it must have been like for him to go through the process of making Mank. Expect this to vie for every major award you can think of, especially in this extremely weird year in film. Will this be the one to get Netflix its first Best Picture trophy? We will find out soon. The film will open on limited screens in November and hits Netflix itself on December 4th.