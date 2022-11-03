Groundhog Day Gets A Steelbook Release On 4K Blu-ray

Groundhog Day is releasing…again. Only this time, it is the 30th anniversary 4K Blu-ray release in a special Steelbook to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The release will feature the film in a previously done 4K restoration while also including a Dolby Atmos audio track. However, there are no new special features on the disc, so if you already own this, the Steelbook would be the only upgrade to speak of. If you have never purchased this, then now would be the time. You can check out the Steelbook below and see the full list of features included. It is not the most exciting Steelbook ever released, as it is just the film's release poster. But it will do, I guess.

Groundhog Day 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Release Details

Bill Murray is at his wry, wisecracking best in this riotous romantic comedy about a weatherman caught in a personal time warp on the worst day of his life. Teamed with a relentlessly cheerful producer (Andie MacDowell) and a smart-aleck cameraman (Chris Elliott), TV weatherman Phil Connors (Bill Murray) is sent to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the annual Groundhog Day festivities. After a surprise blizzard traps him in small-town hell, things get even worse; Phil wakes the next morning to find it's GROUNDHOG DAY all over again… and again… and again.

Here is the full list of features and specs:

PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK , plus English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 tracks

Audio commentary with director Harold Ramis

Deleted Scenes

Needle Nose Ned's picture-in-picture track

The Study of Groundhogs: A Real-life study at Marmots

A Different Day: An Interview with Harold Ramis

The Weight of Time Documentary

Documentary Optional English, English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

REGION-FREE