Beast Trailer Released By Lionsgate, MMA Drama Out April 10

Lionsgate has released the first trailer, posters, and images from their upcoming MMA drama Beast, starring Russell Crowe.

Beast promises a gritty combat sports showdown centered on family, legacy, and redemption in the MMA world

Directed by Tyler Atkins, the cast also includes Luke Hemsworth, Bren Foster, Amy Shark, and Mojean Aria

The movie is set for an April 10 release and could be a sleeper hit before blockbuster season begins

Beast is a new MMA drama coming from Lionsgate, starring Daniel MacPherson, Luke Hemsworth, Bren Foster, Amy Shark, Mojean Aria, Kelly Gale, and Russell Crowe, who also co-wrote the screenplay with David Frigerio. It is directed by Tyler Atkins. It looks promising from the trailer released today, though maybe a little been-there, done-that for as far as combat sports films are concerned. Still, this looks like it has enough built into its DNA to be a bit of a sleeper success at this spring's box office before the big boys of summer come to play.

Beast Is The Latest Stab At MMA Drama On The Big Screen

After years away from the cage, a once-feared MMA champion is pulled back in for the fight of his life when his younger brother is put in danger. Reuniting with the trainer who once made him a legend, he commits to one final showdown against the reigning title-holder — a brutal fighter determined to dismantle the ex-champ's legacy in front of the world. Pushed to his breaking point, the contender's stakes are simple: win, or lose everything he's built. Starring Daniel MacPherson, Luke Hemsworth, and Oscar? winner Russell Crowe (Actor in a Leading Role, Gladiator, 2000).

As MMA has become increasingly mainstream, the reputation that it is human cockfighting has fallen away, and it has gained the respect it deserves as a real sport. The films that have come out over the years, especially Warrior and last year's The Smashing Machine, helped pave the way for that to happen, and while I am not going to sit here and tell you that Beast will reach those heights, it looks entertaining and should be one to keep on your radar for the spring.

Beast releases in theaters on April 10.

