New Thor: Love and Thunder BTS Featurette Spotlights the Cast

We are in the final lead-up to Thor: Love and Thunder, so if you're looking to stay as spoiler-free as possible, now might be the time to get off the internet. The premiere is later this week, and Marvel is looking to bring out the fun by releasing a new behind-the-scenes featurette that spotlights the cast and teases some of the plotlines we could expect from this series. We also get to hear a little from a returning Natalie Portman. It sounds like getting the chance to give Jane the upgrade to Mighty Thor and director Taika Waititi were really the things that convinced her to come back and give this franchise another shot. The cast, and Waititi himself, really praised the director, and at one point, he was called a genius kid, which seems to track for everything we've heard about him from other casts. Check out the new featurette below.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.