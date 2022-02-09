New Turning Red TV Spot Teases Strong Emotions Unleashing the Panda

We're a little over a month away from the next Disney and Pixar animated feature Turning Red, and it really is unfortunate that it is heading to Disney+ instead of going to the theaters. This is the third Pixar project that has skipped a theatrical release altogether and is going straight to streaming for those of you keeping track. For some reason, Disney isn't even doing a hybrid release to give people who might want to see the movie in theaters the chance to do so. Everyone should wear their masks and get their shots so Pixar movies can start heading back to theaters. Then again, seeing how Encanto has blown up since hitting Disney+, well, it makes sense from a pure business perspective. They are kicking up the marketing with a new TV spot that teases the panda that our heroine Mei turns into. It's linked to heightened emotions; she's a thirteen-year-old girl, do the math.

Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short "Bao") and produced by Lindsey Collins "Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022.