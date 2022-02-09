Coming 2 America Coming 2 Blu-ray On March 8th

Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to the 80's Eddie Murphy classic, will come to Blu-ray on March 8th. Amazon paid a ton of money for the rights to the film, which debuted on Prime Video last year and became their most-watched film. The disc release will be pretty bare-bones, though there will be a feature-length commentary with director Craig Brewer and a featurette with new interviews and such. But where are the bloopers? No deleted scenes? Not even a trailer? Come on, guys, no matter how bare-bones these discs have become, we at least get a trailer! Anyway, below you can see the cover and special features list, though spoiler: it is not much.

Coming 2 America Release Details

"The highly anticipated follow-up to the beloved classic Coming To America makes its Blu-ray and DVD debut when COMING 2 AMERICAarrives March 8th, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Akeem and Semmi are back for a brand-new, hilarious adventure! In COMING 2 AMERICA, newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) traverse the globe from their great African nation of Zamunda to the borough of Queens, New York, when Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States. In addition to Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, the outrageously entertaining film features an incredible cast including James Earl Jones, John Amos, Louie Anderson, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, and Leslie Jones."

Here is the list of Special Features and Technical Specs:

Audio commentary by director Craig Brewer

Exclusive featurette entitled "From Queens to Zamunda," which includes never-before-seen footage and interviews

Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

I still have not sat down and watched this, but it is smart of Paramount to release it this way. My parents are the target audience for sure, they have no idea how to stream anything, but they can put a disc in.